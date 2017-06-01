‘Functional STPs by end of June’

more-in

Apartments around Subramanyapura lake, which had frothed earlier this week, have been asked to ensure their Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are functional by the end of June.

At a meeting with various agencies on Wednesday, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has said immediate steps need to be taken as the lake was classified as ‘severely-polluted’ and was accorded the lowest grade of ‘E’ by the Board. While giving apartments in the vicinity a deadline of 30 days to set up STPs, officials said a joint committee of KSPCB, BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and KLCDA (Karnataka Lake Conservation and Development Authority) will inspect the premises to verify if untreated sewage was being let off into the lake.

During the meeting, KLCDA said it had prepared a Detailed Project Report of ₹3.64 crore for the rejuvenation of the lake.