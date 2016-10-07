In what may be fresh trouble for BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa, five complaints pertaining to 15 instances of misuse of power for denotification of land during his tenure as the Chief Minister were lodged again in the Special Lokayukta Court on Thursday. The court has posted the case for October 27. These are the same cases filed by advocates Sirajin Basha and K.N. Balaraj, which were quashed by the High Court of Karnataka in November 2015, setting aside the sanction for prosecution for these cases given by the then Governor H.R. Bhardwaj. The court held that the sanction was not in accordance with procedure. The complainants have challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court in a special leave petition, which is still pending. “During the last hearing in the Supreme Court, the judge made an oral observation that as Mr. Yeddyurappa is no longer the Chief Minister, no sanction for prosecution was needed. The incumbent Governor Vajubhai R.Vala has also said no sanction was needed now. So we have refiled the cases before the Special Lokayukta Court,” said Mr. Basha.