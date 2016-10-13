Cities » Bengaluru

Kolar, October 13, 2016
October 13, 2016

Fourteen-year-old boy from Kolar missing since September 8

K. Prabhakar
K. Prabhakar
Over a month after his son went missing, Kullappa, a resident of Khadripur filed a complaint with the rural police here on Wednesday.

K. Prabhakar, a class VIII student, who went to school on September 8 did not return home.

The parents made frantic efforts to trace him by enquiring with relatives and friends. Unable to trace him, Mr. Kullappa finally filed a complaint with the police.

Fourteen-year-old Prabhakar can speak Kannada and Telugu.

The parents and police have appealed to the public to give any information about the boy by calling 8748053525 / 9902489873.

