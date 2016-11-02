The victims would deliver the goods in a van and collect cash from their customers

Four men on two bikes surrounded a van and used pepper spray on its occupants at C.K.B. Layout on Monday night. In the ensuing confusion, the men stole Rs. 6 lakh from the victims.

According to the police, the victims Fayaz (18) and Yogesh (32) work with a home appliance company in HAL Layout limits.

They were recruited a fortnight ago and were supposed to deliver the appliances and collect cash from customers.

On Monday evening, the duo delivered goods in different parts of the city and were returning to the company through C.K.B. Layout. Fayaz had the cash while Yogesh was driving the van. They told the police that four persons on two bikes intercepted them and sprayed pepper on their face.

While they were temporarily blinded and screaming in pain, the gang stole the money. Fayaz and Yogesh immediately informed the manager of their company about the incident. A complaint was lodged at HAL police station.

”During the investigation, we learnt that the two had never used the route that they had taken on Monday. We are trying to get CCTV footage from different points along the route,” said a police officer attached to HAL police station.

The police are making a list of gangs that use similar modus operandi to loot people. “We are also checking whether the company had checked the antecedents of the duo before recruiting them,” added the officer.

The police are

making a list of gangs that use this modus operandi to loot people