Four members of a family, including two children, died in a road accident in Hoskote after their car rammed into a lorry on Tuesday night. According to Nandagudi police, Kumar (36), who worked as a driver, his wife Manjula (34) and their children Ranjitha (11) and Balaji (6) were returning home after attending a function at H Cross when the accident took place. “Around 10.15 p.m., as they were nearing Hoskote, the vehicle rammed into a lorry going in the front. All the four died on the spot,” said a police officer attached to the Nandagudi police station. A case has been registered in this regard.