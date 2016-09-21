Four professional climbers of the city have been arrested for allegedly murdering a person who they suspected had stolen their belongings at Kanteerava Stadium during a practice session.

The accused -- Nishanth, Utkarsh, Bharath and Kiran, all members of a private adventure club -- would regularly meet and practise climbing on an artificial wall at the stadium. On suspicion that someone was making away with their belongings while they were at practice, they kept a watch; and caught a 26-year-old youth red-handed.

In a fit of rage, the group, along with other members, beat up the suspect, Raju, before handing him over to the police. The SR Nagar police took him to custody, but later admitted him to hospital because of the injuries he had sustained. However, he succumbed on Monday.

Following the death of Raju, the SR Nagar police summoned the members of the adventure club on the pretext of recording their statement and held them on the charge of murder.

While the police claim that the suspect died of severe beating, Kamesh, who witnessed the incident at the stadium on Sunday, told The Hindu that Raju was not seriously injured when he was handed over to the police.