BENGALURU: Former Minister Veeranna (76) has been selected for the Sri Maharshi Valimiki Jayanti Award, instituted by the State government for the year 2016-17.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5 lakh and a citation, which will be presented to Mr. Veeranna by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function, scheduled to be held at Banquet Hall of the Vidhana Soudha on Saturday.

Born on April 23, 1940, Mr Veeranna hails from Koratagere in Tumakuru district and served as the Minister in the Janata Party government headed by late Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde and he held portfolios of small savings, transport, commerce and industries and prisons.

Owing to his efforts, various communities such as Nayak, Nayaka, Beda, Bedar and Valmiki have been included in the Scheduled Tribe community. He entered politics in 1972 and was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1983 from Koratagere constituency. He was re-elected in 1985. He also served as the Deputy Speaker. During his tenure as the Minister for Small Savings, Mr. Veeranna made Karnataka number one in small savings in the country, said an official note.