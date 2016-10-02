The Byappanahalli police, on Saturday, arrested a 50-year-old realtor and former JD(S) member after he allegedly attacked a tahsildar during an anti-encroachment drive at Malleshpalya.

He was booked under Section 353 of the IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty). He was remanded in judicial custody.

According to officials, Surendra Babu had built illegal sheds on government land near Kaggadaspura at Malleshapalya. On Saturday morning, Bengaluru East tahsildar Tejas Kumar, along with the Byappanahalli police and BBMP officials, was conducting a drive to remove illegal sheds constructed near Global City International School in the area.

However, Babu arrived at the spot and began arguing with Mr. Kumar, insisting that the land belonged to him.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the altercation soon escalated with Babu hurling abuses at the tahsildar. He allegedly manhandled Mr. Kumar when he was asked to produce documents proving his ownership.

Timely intervention by the police saved Mr. Kumar, who then lodged a complaint with the jurisdictional police.

Incidentally, in October 2012, Babu had been arrested by the Hebbal police in connection with the death of his wife and Kannada TV actor Hemashri.

