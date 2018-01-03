Former HR executive held for murder of friend

more-in

The Commercial Street police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly murdering his friend from whom he had borrowed ₹11.8 lakh. The body of 40-year-old Tara Prabhu, a homemaker who resided in Marappa Garden in J.P. Nagar, was discovered a few days ago in her mother’s house on Sangam Road.

During the course of their investigation, the police found that there was no forced entry into the house and that no valuables had been stolen. “We ruled out murder for gain as we also found two empty glasses on the table and suspected that the killer was known to Tara,” said a source in the police. After verifying call record details of her mobile phone, they zeroed in on Gopinath, a former HR executive with a private firm. He was a friend of the victim’s husband Prabhu Kumar, and was known to the family.

A few months ago, Gopinath requested Tara to bail him out of his financial difficulties. To help him, she borrowed ₹11.8 lakh from relatives without the knowledge of her husband.

According to the police, though Gopinath promised to return the money, he eventually started avoiding Tara and the two fought frequently when they met.

“A few days before she was murdered, Tara warned Gopinath that she would inform his wife of their relationship and file a case against him if he did not return the money,” said the police.

On December 28, Tara went to her mother’s house on Sangam Road and invited Gopinath over to discuss the matter. At that time, her mother was on a visit to a temple.

The accused told the police that he a drank of glass of juice in Tara’s house. When Tara insisted that he return the money, he allegedly strangled her and slit her throat with a knife. “He locked the house from outside and escaped,” said the police.

The murder came to light when Tara's mother returned home the next day.

Gopinath told the police that he had invested the money in a dog breeding business, in which he had incurred a huge loss.

He has been booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody.