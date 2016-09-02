The former Deputy Director of Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Bengaluru, N. Anand Kumar, has been convicted for criminal misconduct for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 25,000 as illegal gratification in the capacity of a public servant.

According to a release, XXI Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge and Principal Special Judge for CBI cases, Bangalore (CCH-4) R.B. Dharma Goudar, pronounced the judgment here on Thursday.

Mr. Kumar, the then Deputy Director of ESIC, Bengaluru, has been sentenced to three years simple imprisonment and asked to pay a fine of Rs. 15,000 for the offence punishable under section 7 of the PC Act, 1988. The accused has also been sentenced four years simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20,000 for the offence punishable under section 13(2) r/w. 13(1) (d) of PC Act, 1988.

The accused had issued claim notices to the complainant in 2013 with an exorbitant and illegitimate demands under false pretext to the tune of Rs. 95 lakh, the release stated.

The case was registered on April 24, 2014 by Central Bureau of Investigation, Anti Corruption Branch, Bengaluru, on a complaint filed by Mohd. Soheb, Khan, Managing Director of M/s. Khwaja Exports Pvt Ltd, Madhavara, Tumkur Road, against Mr. Kumar.