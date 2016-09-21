The lack of toilets is a major issue for women. The situation is particularly hopeless for women whose workplaces do not make provisions for rest rooms. An example is the central business areas of Chikpet, Nagarthpet and Avenue Road.

Trade activist Sajjan Raj Mehta points out that though these areas, along with Mamulpet, Balepet and B.V.K. Iyengar Road, have around 15,000 shops, there are barely five toilets for the public.

"I come here regularly for shopping, which takes all day. Even if we want to use a toilet and ask for one in the shops, they don't have a solution. One can only imagine the plight of the women employees in these areas, " said Rashmi (name changed).

Mr. Mehta said while the ratio of women to men in the workforce in these areas is 20 to 80, but the tables turn when it comes to customers, with 60 per cent comprising women. The situation is no better for roadside vendors in areas like K. R. Market where women vendors come from far-off areas to make a living.