For city travellers, it’s all about experience this season

more-in

The year-end vacation has set in and travellers from Bengaluru are making plans for the New Year in keeping with the current trend: experiential travel.

According to those in the travel business, people don’t just want to “see” a place any more; they want to experience its unique cultural and geographical attributes.

“The demand for experiential travel from the Bengaluru market has been steadily increasing. There is a shift from seeing to experiencing. Bengaluru is one our top five geographical source markets in India,” said Alpa Jani, acting hub head, MEISEA, South African Tourism. With several airlines from Kempegowda International Airport flying to South Africa, it’s fast emerging as a popular destination for international travel, she added.

Shravan Gupta, executive director, Leisure Businesses, FCM Travel Solutions India, concurred that the concept was on the top of the list of those making travel plans for New Year. “People want to experience a White Christmas. While until now we saw people heading to beaches, now there is a trend where people want to visit places experiencing extreme winter,” he said.

Business with leisure

Mr. Gupta observed that people in the tech-hub are also combining business and leisure. “A lot of Bengalureans are getting their family on board with them, to the country they have gone on business. They are making plans to spend the New Year with their family.”

A survey of travellers from Karnataka conducted by online travel platform Booking.com shows a similar trend. “While planning their holiday in 2018, travellers from Karnataka prefer travelling with their spouses, family or group of friends. In addition, 24% are open to travelling solo,” the survey said.

Further, the survey pointed out that travellers from the State are keen on visiting destinations such as Europe, North America and Australia. “Travel to North America is set to increase as 41% more would like to visit the continent in 2018,” it said.

Kodagu, Kerala still sought after

For those who want to ring in the New Year within India, Kodagu and Kerala, albeit being crowded at this time of the year, are still the hot destinations. An employee at Trinity Air Travel and Tours Pvt. Ltd. said that a large section of people were making plans to visit Kodagu and Kerala.

Suresh V., director of Sanky Travels, said that the Golden Triangle (Delhi, Agra and Jaipur) is a popular destination. However, based on his experience, he found that the number of travellers wanting to go to Kerala this time of the year had come down. Goa, on the other hand, remained a popular choice, he said.