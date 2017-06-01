Foam spilling out on roads, NGT raps State government

Foam spilling on to the streets after the recent rain seemed to reverberate in the National Green Tribunal which took the State government to task on Wednesday.

“What is this going on? How are you getting so much of foam? Why can’t you remove the factor which generates foam? First, you put your lakes on fire and now cause traffic jams. You can’t do this. Look into this matter and resolve it,” a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said.

The observations came after a lawyer informed the court that the froth coming from Varthur lake had intensified after the recent rain. This foam had overflowed onto the roads and caused traffic jams.

The counsel appearing for the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) told the Bench they were looking into the issue and would apprise the tribunal on the next date of hearing.

The foam from the lake had spilled on to the streets, inconveniencing commuters on the roads surrounding the lake, the lawyer said, and added that the unbearable stench emanating from the lake had added to the woes of the residents in the city.