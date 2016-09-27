Two eight-seater flights to operate from October 1

This Dasara, fly to Mysuru from Bengaluru for Rs. 4,000. Mysuru will get air connectivity with Bengaluru for 15 days this Dasara beginning October 1, with flight services titled ‘Akasha Ambari’.

Eight-seater aircraft

Minister of State for Tourism Priyank Kharge told presspersons on Monday that the air service had been launched by the Tourism Department through Kairali Aviation Pvt. Ltd. Two eight-seater flights will operate twice a day from HAL Airport in Bengaluru to Mysuru airport. Booking may be done on www.karnatakatourism.org; www.karnatakaholidays.net orwww.junglelodges.com

Similarly, a two-night-one-day special package on the Golden Chariot train will also be launched from October 1 to 10 to showcase Dasara. The journey starting from Mysuru will cost Rs. 30,000 a person. In addition, a curated tour of ‘Royal Routes’ will be unveiled to showcase seven palaces in Mysuru, Mr. Kharge said.

The Tourism Department on Monday launched a management information system-backed online tourism platform titled ‘Prathama’ (Pravasi Thana Mahiti or tourist centre information).

The Minister, who also holds the IT portfolio, said the Tourism Department had joined hands with the IT Department to crowd-source innovative ideas and concepts for the development of tourism sector through startups.

Titled ‘Pitch to the government’ hackathon, 12 startups had been chosen to get financial support of up to Rs. 50 lakh to develop innovative tourism products.