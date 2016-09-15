The recent incidents of violence in Bengaluru appear to have triggered the transfer of five senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioners of Bengaluru North and South.

Another officer of the same rank has been brought back into the city with immediate effect. T.R Suresh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru, has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (Cyber) Bengaluru. Labhu Ram, Superintendent of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Bengaluru, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, Bengaluru. Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru, Ajay Hilori, has been posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, CAR headquarters, Bengaluru.

M.N Anucheth, Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga, has been transferred as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Bengaluru.

The orders of transfer of Arun Ranga Rajan as the Superintendent of Police, Kolar Gold Field, is cancelled. He has been posted as the Superintendent of Police, Chitradurga.