Five persons sustained injuries when the car they were travelling in rammed into the Nayandahalli flyover around 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a tyre of the lorry that was heading towards Mysuru suddenly burst. The car was heading from the opposite direction. When the lorry tyre burst, the panic-stricken driver, identified as Krishna, rammed the vehicle into the median. All five occupants of the car sustained minor injuries. Passers-by informed the police, who rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Following the accident, traffic on the busy flyover was disrupted for a while until the damaged car was moved.