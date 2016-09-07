The first meeting of the State Congress Coordination Committee comprising 28 members will be held on Thursday at the party office here. The committee would discuss the current political developments as well as appointments of chairpersons to government-owned boards and corporations.

AICC general secretary in charge of the State, Digvijaya Singh, will chair the committee meeting.

The committee comprise Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president G Parameshwara. It has three former Chief Ministers — M. Veerappa Moily, S.M. Krishna, and N. Dharam Singh — apart from Oscar Fernandes and M. Mallikarjun Kharge, who have criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah’s style of functioning.

All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi constituted the new coordination committee in July last to work out strategies to enable the Congress to retain power in the State in the Legislative Assembly elections due in May, 2018. Comprising 28 members, the new committee replaced the earlier one which had seven members.