A record number of entries, 2,187 at last count, saw the organisers scrambling to house athletes

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium’s multiple shortcomings came to the fore again as over 2,000 athletes arrived for the Karnataka State Senior and Junior Athletics Championships, which are set to begin on Friday.

A record number of entries — 2,187 at last count — saw the Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) scrambling to accommodate those who had come from various parts of the State.

“We have eight dormitories and rooms in the stadium where we have housed around 400 athletes with great difficulty,” said Chandrashekar Rai, Secretary, KAA. “At one point, we were able to accommodate up to 1,000 athletes. But we have lost rooms to various bodies, the latest being the Youth Photographic Society, which has made our task extremely hard. We cannot afford to put them up in hotels.”

At the venue, athletes found themselves in cramped dormitories, rooms and hallways on the eve of the championships. “Around 75 children have been forced to stay in one dorm,” complained Ashok Shintre, Secretary, Belgaum District Athletics Association. “The toilets are in pathetic condition. Twelve of my athletes, who come from financially sound families, have shifted to hotels nearby. The rest cannot afford hotels.”

Around 200 girls were sent to Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, which is part of the complex. When another dozen girls arrived in the evening, they were wondering where they could squeeze in.

Over 200 athletes have been accommodated at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium. Bengaluru FC has an agreement with the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, the stadium authority, to use the venue. Following a request, the club opened one hall and promised to permit access to two more rooms. The goings-on prompted one coach to say, “If they’re going to stay like this, how will these children perform the next morning? How can they win medals in the future?”