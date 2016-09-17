Cities » Bengaluru

Bengaluru, September 17, 2016
Updated: September 17, 2016 05:32 IST

Fire in godown; one dead

  • Special Correspondent
The narrow lanes off B.V.K. Iyengar Road hampered the movement of fire-fighting vehicles.— Photo: K. Murali Kumar
Located in Chikpet, it was used to store electrical goods

An unidentified man was burnt alive when a fire ripped through a godown in a four-storey commercial building on B.V.K. Iyengar Road at Chikpet on Thursday night. The godown was on the third floor and housed electrical goods of a private firm.

Residents in the neighbourhood learnt about the fire when they were woken up by an ear-shattering explosion, which shattered windows and doors of an adjacent building. Witnesses said that fire and thick smoke engulfed the narrow lane.

Power supply was disrupted for several hours. It took 10 fire tenders five hours to put out the flames. The fire tenders, including water-boozers, reached the spot within 20 minutes as it was early morning and the roads were free of traffic, but their huge vehicles found it tough to navigate the narrow by-lanes. Rescue personnel used ladders to reach the third floor and douse the fire.

According to the police, there is a shop on the ground floor while the other floors are used as storage space. Initial reports suggest an electrical short circuit as the cause of the fire. The building and the electrical wiring are both old, said fire officials. “But we will probe all angles before submitting our report,” he added.

The fire personnel combed the building and found a human body charred beyond recognition on the third floor. “As the owner had employed several newcomers, the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained,” said a police officer. The body was shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem. Forensic Science Laboratory experts have collected samples from the spot.

Police are probing whether the building has obtained an NOC from the Fire Department.

Power supply was restored on Friday evening.

