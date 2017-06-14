Fire breaks out in nursing home in Jayanagar; no casualty

Pateints being shifted out of the Malathi Manipal nursing home, where a fire broke out on Wednesday.

A minor fire broke at the Malathi Manipal nursing home on Maranahalli Main Road, Jayanagar, on Wednesday morning around 9.30 a.m. The fire started from the UPS room situated on the first floor of the multi-storey hospital.

The hospital staff noticed the smoke followed by the fire, which triggered the fire alarm. They evacuated the hospital and shifted all the patients to the adjacent hospital. There were nine patients in the ICU, while the rest were in wards.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to control the fire.

Though electric short-circuit is believed to have been reason for the fire, the police along with a team of electric inspectors are probing further to ascertain the exact cause.