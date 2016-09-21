Bengaluru: In an effort to ensure more discipline among motorists and curb haphazard parking, the city traffic police has increased penalty by almost double.

The revised rates for wrong parking, which comes into effect from Friday, is now Rs. 1000 from Rs. 500. It includes towing charges for four wheelers and wrong parking penalty.

The amount collected from the towing charges would be shared between the State government and towing vehicle owners on 50:50 basis, Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) R. Hitendra said.

The towing charges for two wheelers has also been revised from Rs. 200 to Rs. 650. For heavy vehicle, the towing charges is Rs. 2,000.

The circular was issued by the State Home department on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

"Because of the minimal fine amount, the motorists in the city do not mind paying Rs. 100 for parking on the road, which is way lesser than what they would have to pay for a private parking,” he added.

The announcement is likely to be welcomed by towing vehicle owners, who felt the earlier amount was too less. The traffic police who float tenders for the towing vehicles had few takers. The revised rate will encourage them, Mr. Hitendra added.