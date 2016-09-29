The ‘Karnataka Tree Cover Enhancement Policy 2016’ is a first for the State

After policies for industries, startups, mining, and textiles, the State government has finally envisioned a policy for trees.

The ‘Karnataka Tree Cover Enhancement Policy 2016’, drafted for the first time in the State, comes at a time when the green cover in non-forest areas is increasingly becoming a victim of rampant urbanisation. The need for this policy is perhaps seen in the recent Forest Survey of India report. Though the green cover of the State has apparently gone up to nearly 19 per cent (an additional 2 per cent is sparse plantations), it is well short of the National Forest Policy (of 1988) that had recommended 33 per cent forestland.

The numbers are stark considering that non-forest areas of Bengaluru Urban, Kolar and Shivamogga have themselves seen a loss of 261 sq. km in a matter of two years before the report was released.

It is in this context that the policy intends to “promote and incentivise growing of trees” in non-forest areas, which are “suitable for planting and owned or under occupancy by government departments, government and non-government institutions, private layouts, and individuals, including farmlands”.

Punati Shridhar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Social Forestry), said among the prime issues the policy aims to tackle is funding. At present, the Forest Department provides seedlings, and Rs. 45 per sapling for three years, to farmers, while schemes under the Employee Guarantee Act target marginal farmers. “If we can get funding, we can scale up these schemes, provide Rs. 100 per sapling as grant to take care of trees, as well as transport seedlings to farmers or gram panchayats...We want to look at a prescription for this,” he said.

The policy seeks to create a ‘tree enhancement fund’ funded by various fees and afforestation charges. Similarly, government projects would keep aside a small percentage of money for this fund. The aim is to increase the coverage of “profiåtable” trees such as mahogany, teak, and silver oak in private plantations. “We are chalking out ways to help agro-forestry through incentives, as well as plantations in government lands or in institutions,” said T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest, Ecology and Environment).