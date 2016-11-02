Varun (on bed) from Chintamani and Kishore from Gandhinagar were among patients undergoing treatment at Minto Eye Hospital on Tuesday.— Photo: Sampath Kumar G.P.

At least 112 accidents have been reported from across the city

The right eye of a three-year-old boy from R.T. Nagar was severely injured on Tuesday when his father tried to light a cracker with an agarbathi while holding him.

“He is undergoing surgery but considering his young age and the severity of the injury, there is little chance of saving his eye,” said a doctor at Narayana Nethralaya. This Deepavali, at least 112 accidents have been reported from the city, marginally fewer than 2015 when around 130 cases were reported.

Twenty-three cases were reported from Minto Eye Hospital, compared to 32 last year. Most cases were treated in the outpatient department while nine needed admission. T.K. Ramesh, director of Minto Eye Hospital, attributed increasing awareness about the dangers of firecrackers and measures taken to educate people as the reduction in Deepavali-related accidents. "I think even children are now receptive to the idea of not bursting crackers," he said.

Other hospitals also reported fewer major injuries. While the four Narayana Nethralayas treated 61 cases, as compared to 45 last year, the number of severe cases was fewer than last year.

Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital recorded 25 cracker-related eye injuries across its branches in the city, 50 per cent less than last year. Three cases were reported at Samprathi Eye Hospital and Squint Centre.

Boy suffers facial burns

A seven-year-old boy from J.P. Nagar suffered second-degree facial burns and the first layer of cornea of his eyes were peeled off when a flower pot burst close to him.

“A bandage contact lens was applied for both eyes. His eyes could be saved,” said Raghu Nagaraju, consultant, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Padmanabhanagar, where he is undergoing treatment. Five cases of burns due to crackers were reported in Victoria Hospital.