Bengaluru: In markets in the city, street hawkers and eatery owners looked tired of answering the question, "Do you have change for Rs. 500?"

Business was dull at major markets in the city. Ayaan, a shoe shop seller from Commercial Street, said, "What about the small street vendors who don't have bank accounts? They will need to open an account, clear income tax forms to get money now, it's just not sensible."

However although most shopkeepers looked down that business was poor, they felt it was a good move in the long run. At Russell Market, hoteliers saw low business and some refused people who came with Rs. 500 bills.

Farmers hit most

Farmers who have supplied foodgrains and vegetables to wholesale markets, but crippled to take a cheque or bank payments, are the most hit by the currency demonetisation. Most of such farmers have now got credit bills from traders. However, they may have to wait for a long time before their credit bills are settled in cash, as there is a withdrawal limit from banks at Rs. 20,000 a week.

Farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar, said that only the large land holders would have bank accounts and such sudden demonetisation and bank withdrawal limits, push the small farmers already suffering from failed crops to the wall. "We demand that the withdrawal limits be relaxed so that the farmers are paid in earnest," he said.

A day's loss too heavy for them

For the vendors who live on the streets, even a one day loss of sales could mean going to sleep on an empty stomach. Sixty five year old Kamalamma selling outside Bangalore Fort was almost in tears as she looked at her wilted greens. "I have not made one sale the whole day," she said. She has no family of her own and doesn't have a bank account. Those selling non-essential items like knick knacks and combs were worst hit, with people unwilling to shell out change for such items. "No one has change to buy my wigs, they have been made with hair from Tirupati," said Vasantha, who sells wigs near the fort.

All dues paid

In a decoration shop in KR Market, four men sit on the floor with bags filled with cash. "These boys work for my brother who has a hardware shop. Usually when they go to collect dues they get around Rs. 5000 in dues from each customer, today people have paid as much as Rs. 50,000," said Ramesh Kumar.

At the generic medicine store in Victoria Hospital, Rs. 500 bills were being accepted for payments more than Rs. 300. Hospitals were accepting demonitised bills as they have been instructed by the government to do so.