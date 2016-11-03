The functionaries of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) staged a dharna outside the residence of Kolar MLA Varthur Prakash on Thursday demanding a special session of legislature to discuss problems of farmers in view of the prevailing drought situation.

The protesters demanded that all the farm loans be waived off and Rs. 25,000 relief per acre be given to those who suffered crop

loss.

The legislator should exert pressure on the government to convene a special session in order to discuss the distress faced by farming community, they said.

Later, the protesters met Health and Family Welfare and district in-charge minister K.R. Rameshkumar at zilla panchayat premises and submitted a memorandum.

KRRS state vice president K. Narayana Gowda, district president Maragal Srinivas and A. Nalini participated among others.