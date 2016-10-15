The extension of the steel flyover from Hebbal to the Esteem Mall junction will add 1.2 km. This is apart from the proposed addition of two loops on either side of the Outer Ring Road. This means that the project cost will escalate further by a minimum of Rs. 200 crore, taking the total cost to over Rs. 2,000 crore, BDA officials said.

However, to avoid having to issue a fresh tender, BDA is calling this extension Phase II of the steel flyover project. It will be a separate project on paper.

The BDA Board will meet on Monday to approve the extension plan. Accordingly, it will issue a work order for engineering consultants to prepare another detailed project report.