Former Minister B.T. Lalitha Naik has received a threatening letter from a person in Udupi for supporting Dalits on the issue of skinning of cows.

She revealed this to reporters in Tumakuru city on Monday, where she was participating in an event organised by progressive organisations on the eve of the death anniversary of rationalist M.M. Kalburgi.

“A person named Sunil from Udupi has threatened me for opposing the attacks on Dalits, who had skinned dead cows at Jayapura in Udupi district a month ago,” she said and added that she had received an inland letter a week ago at her residence in Judicial Colony in Bengaluru.

Ms. Naik said that she was addressed in the singular and abused in foul language in the letter. Quoting the letter she said, it said: “You hold a supporting view towards cow slaughter and Dalits. Hence, you too need to be killed.”

She said she had first ignored it, but had now decided to file a complaint with the jurisdictional police in Bengaluru after returning from Dharwad.