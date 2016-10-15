Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation-Mysore Silk is organising an exhibition-cum-sale of its products from October 17 to 27 at Karnataka Government Secretariat Club, Cubbon Park.

The prize winning sarees of ‘KSIC –Mysore Silk Vintage Sarees Contest - 2016’ will also be exhibited there. L.K. Atheeq, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, who will be chief guest, will inaugurate it on October 17 at 4 p.m. and distribute the prizes to winners in the Vintage Sarees contest.

The exhibition is open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily, according to a press release.