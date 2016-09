Culture

Department of Kannada and Culture and Ravindra Kalakshetra – 50 Cultural Committee: Nenapinokuli – Janapada Yakshagana kalotsava, Ravindra Kalakshetra premises, J.C. Road, 5 p.m.

Indian Institute of World Culture: Carnatic classical violin concert by Vaibhav Ramani, Wadia Hall, institute’s premises, No. 6, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavangudi, 6 p.m.

Vincent Art Gallery: 108 Ganesha, a group exhibition of drawing, painting and mural, Sai Lotus, 80 Feet BEML Main Road, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, 11 a.m.

Indian Institute of Cartoonists: Exhibition of art works on ‘Jnanpith awardees in caricatures’ by Nirmish Thaker, Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, near Big Kids Kemp Buidling, Trinity Circle, 10 a.m.

General

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka: Teachers Day celebration, Prof. of Psychiatry (Retd)., NIMHANS, Dr. C.R. Chandrashekar and Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, Research, Dr. C.N. Manjunath, chief guests, RGUHS premises, 4 T. Block, Jayanagar, 3 p.m.

Department of English, Jyoti Nivas College: UGC sponsored National conference on ‘Conflict studies: Spaces, writings, representations’, Director of Communicative English, Histop College, Nagpur, Dr. Pranik Bannerjee delivers key note address, Jyoti auditorium, college premises, Koramangala, 9 a.m.

Siddaganga Public School Science Forum: Talk on ‘Experiments on electricity and magnetism’ by Madhusudan H.R., Senior Scientific Officer, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, SPS Auditorium, No. 1, 1 Stage, 2 Phase, Chandra Layout, 10.30 a.m.

Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs: Talk on ‘How to become good human being’ by K.P. Putturaya, institute premises, Bull Temple Road, Narasimharaja Colony, 6.30 p.m.

Religion

Thaithiriyopanishad Bhashya: Discourse by Shivarama Agnihotri, Adhyatma Prakasha Karyalaya, A.P.K. Road, 2 Block, Thyagarajanagar, 9.30 a.m.

Prostapadhi Srimad Bhagavata: Discourse by Srimukundi Sreekantachar, Sri Digvijaya Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Sannidhi, Uttaradhi Math premises, 5 Cross, Shankarapuram, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Ganeshotsava:

Sri Vinayaka Mitra Mandali: Pooja, 9 a.m.; Yakshagana by Yaksha Varadhi Group, 1 A Main Road, 8 Block, Jayanagar, 6.30 p.m.

Sri Vasasiddi Vinayaka Temple: Rajata Alankara and ranga puje, 5.30 p.m. Yakshagana ‘Babruvahana Kalaga’ by Yaksha Sinchana troupe, Canara Bank Colony, Nagarabhavi Road, 6.30 p.m.