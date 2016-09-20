Tech Trends

Ericsson, a global leader in communications technology and solutions, has announced a suite of solutions that would help operators expand mobile broadband coverage more efficiently.

The new tools allow them to identify sites in a GSM/EDGE coverage area with a high percentage of users who already have internet-enabled devices. This information will help the operators to prioritise their deployment of HSPA or 4G, so that the most number of people will get the benefit of mobile broadband.

Arun Bansal, Head of Business Unit Network Products, Ericsson, said, “The company continues innovating so that operators can create viable business even in rural or off-grid settings, and to make the most difference with every investment.”

AN APP TO TRACK YOUR CAR

QuikrCars - the auto vertical of the classifieds platform, Quikr - has launched an app that offers owners real-time, round-the-clock connectivity to track their car’s location, performance, health and overall condition. It can receive information from an OBD (on-board diagnostic) device connected to the car’s OBD-II port, says a company release. It provides data such as fuel economy, real-time location and notifications and a detailed view of vehicle history. It can also alert the owner in case of a security breach like theft. The device can be programmed to feed data to any number of mobile phones and all it needs is a SIM card with an active data plan.

SNAPDEAL TO GO GREEN

Leading online marketplace Snapdeal plans to go green in a big way, by using solar energy as an integral part of its daily operations. According to a company spokesperson, the testing phase in the Gurgaon and Hyderabad centres is complete; and the full rollout in the warehouses is on the anvil.

Also, the warehouses, which are operated by Vulcan Express, will have auto-controllers for lighting that will maintain just the required lux levels.

APPVIEW

BOBBLE

This is a selfie-based sticker app meant to make mobile conversations more expressive and personal. Users can take a selfie and create stickers with their face. With keyboard as a distribution channel, users can send Bobble’s content while chatting on Whatsapp. There is no need to switch between the Whatsapp conversation and Bobble. In real time, Bobble’s technology adjusts the expression on every face to match the emotion of the sticker. Also, the face tone of each head is adjusted to match with sticker body and theme. All text on stickers is customisable by users in any language.