Health and Family Welfare Minister and district in-charge K.R. Rameshkumar directed the Panchayat Development Officers (PDO) to ensure that all households in the district have toilets.

He was participating in progress review meeting of Srinivasapur, his home constituency at zilla panchayat premises on Friday.

“Construction of toilets in villages should not be delayed. PDOs should bring to the notice of higher authorities about any hurdles and solve them. We should be able to provide toilets in at least in schools and colleges,” he remarked. He took the PDOs to task when the latter failed to name their jurisdictional villages in the meeting. Zilla panchayat president Geetha spoke about the poor condition of hostels in the district and urged the Minister to improve them.

The Minister said ZP presidents have the powers to take action against errant officials.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra, ZP vice president Yashoda, and ZP Chief Executive Officer B.B. Kaveri were present.