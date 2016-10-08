‘Ensure peace, don’t disturb students at Alliance University’

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the State police to ensure there is complete peace in the Alliance University and students are not disturbed in any manner.

On the “serious” allegation that several hired persons being stationed on the university campus at the instance of its previous Chancellor Madhukar Angur, the court directed Additional Advocate General A.S. Ponnanna to instruct the police to take stock of the situation at the spot and if there are any strangers who have nothing to do with the university and its campus, they should be removed and prevented from re-entering the campus.

Also, the court said any controversies between the members of the management and others should be resolved in appropriate proceedings, as per the civil court orders or before such other fora, and these are certainly not matters that could be settled by the police or where their intervention is warranted.

Justice Anand Byrareddy made these observations while taking serious note of repeated registration of cases by the Anekal police against Sudhir Angur, who is the present Chancellor of the University, and several directors of the Alliance Business School, which manages the university. The court was hearing the petitions by Mr. Sudhir Angur and directors against criminal cases registered against them on September 29.

Fiat to police chief

Noticing that officers of the Anekal police station are registering a series of criminal cases based on Mr. Madhukar Angur’s complaints despite injunction orders granted by civil courts and interim orders of the High Court, Justice Byrareddy directed the State Police Chief to look into the omissions and commissions of the Anekal circle police inspector and submit a report to the court. The court had on October 4 had quashed four criminal cases registered by the police on earlier complaints by Mr. Madhukar Angur.