Bengaluru, August 31, 2016
Encroachments on active drains will be demolished: T.B. Jayachandra

  • Special Correspondent
Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs T.B. Jayachandra
The state government has decided to strictly obey the 2011 Karnataka High Court ruling and ordered demolition of all structures that have come up on active storm water drains (SWD) or raja kaluves in the city.

On Wednesday, a State Cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah decided to remove all structures, including houses and apartments, built on SWDs. Houses/ buildings constructed on the periphery of SWDs would not be demolished.

So far, 141 houses built on 29 acres have been demolished in the city. The Karnataka High Court judgment in 2011 ordered removal of all constructions built by encroaching SWDs, said T.B. Jayachandra, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, after the meeting.

He assured that the government was bound to implement the 2011 order of High Court and the recent order National Green Tribunal to clear encroachments on SWDs.Officials of the Revenue Department, Bangalore Development Authority, Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike and Planning Department would identify constructions on SWDs and co-ordinate for the demolition work. “Wherever constructions are found obstructing the flow of water and causing flooding, the Cabinet has decided to remove such buildings.”

“What has come to the notice of the Government is that SWDs get blocked because of illegal constructions on drains and encroachment of sites. Many a time, raja kaluves are encroached by creating false documents, converting it to kharab land and issuing khata.”

Stating that there was no question of sparing or differentiating between the rich and the poor, he said the rich have been more affected owing to many constructions. “We will not spare any encroachment… whether a multi-storeyed building or an apartment,” he said.

He admitted that demolition of structures based solely on survey maps of 1908 and 1945 is wrong as civic bodies like BDA and BBMP have developed many layouts and redrawn the maps over the years. Over one-third of Bengaluru city will have to be demolished if the demolitions are carried out according to 1908 and 1945 maps. Officials have been instructed to demolish only structures on active SWDs, he added.

