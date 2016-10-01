The district administration has issued notices to the owners of 69 structures that have allegedly encroached upon government ( kharab ) land at Ideal Homes Layout in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The structures include film actor Darshan’s house and S.S. Hospital, owned by the former Minister Shamanur Shivashankarappa. The notices were served on Thursday, and the property owners have been given seven days’ time (till October 5) to reply.

The district administration, however, was non-committal on whether it will go ahead demolishing all the properties on the encroached kharab land.

V. Shankar, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), said a call on whether or not the properties need to be demolished would be taken following the reply that the property owners file in their defence.

The notices were served following the final report by the Joint Director, Land Records, who, after a survey, determined that 7 acres and 31 guntas of kharab land had been encroached upon in Ideal Homes Layout.

While the earlier survey and orders were challenged in the High Court in 2005, the court had ordered a re-inquiry into the issue.

The re-inquiry report, submitted in September 2016, concluded that the layout had been developed after encroaching upon 7 acres and 31 guntas of kharab land.

When the BBMP started demolishing properties that had encroached on storm-water drains, there were allegations that Ideal Homes Layout, which was developed by a former Congress leader in the late 1990s, had encroached on storm-water drains.

The report showed that the encroachments were on government land and not on a drain.