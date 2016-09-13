Congress trying to wrest top posts, JD(S) out to regain power in the council

The election for second term for president and vice-president’s posts of Kolar City Municipal Council (CMC) will held on September 15. Janata Dal (Secular) has ruled the 35-member urban local body (ULB) in the first term of 30 months. There are 17 JD(S) members and eight Congress members in the council. MLA Varthur Prakash's group has five members while four are Independent members and one belongs to the CPI(M).

Mr. Prakash and MP K.H. Muniyappa have voting rights, and support of 19 members is required to win. With Mr. Prakash’s group and the Congress coming to an understanding, their strength has risen to 13.

The JD(S), with the support of the lone CPI (M) member, needs support of one more member to muster the magic number of 19. The Congress and the MLA group is harping on garnering support of Independent members.

While JD(S) wants to continue its hold on the body, the Congress is making all efforts to wrest power. Both the posts have been reserved for women (general). Shobha, Sakamma and Narayanamma of JD(S) are the aspirants for the post of president. Mahalakshmi and Shantamma are the main contenders in the Congress. Mahalakshmi is the wife of Block Congress leader Prasad Babu who is also a councillor.

The leaders of both the camps will find it difficult to finalise the candidates. The process is likely to be continued till the last minute.

In the meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner and election officer C.N. Manjunath has said the election notice has been served on all councillors.