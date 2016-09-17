no alternative:With no inter-State bus services, people from Tamil Nadu walk across the border to enter Karnataka at Attibele check-post to get transport to reach Bengaluru on Friday.— Photo: Bhagya Prakash K.

KSRTC buses are plying only till T.N. border; travel plans of many have gone haywire

Travel plans of many between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have gone haywire with transport services between the two States disrupted for the eighth consecutive day on Friday. The border at Hosur and Chamarajanagar remained sealed on Friday.

On Friday, on account of a bandh in Tamil Nadu, services of road transport corporation buses of both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were disrupted. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has not plied any buses to Tamil Nadu since September 9, the day Karnataka observed a bandh. However, KSRTC buses are going till the border, where passengers alight, walk across the check-post and board Tamil Nadu buses to reach their destinations. But, few people bound for different destinations in Tamil Nadu travelled on Friday.

Even private bus operators did not ply buses to their usual capacities during the last week. Only buses that had permits to run on the Chittoor route (Andhra Pradesh) to destinations in Tamil Nadu were plying. Radhakrishna Holla of Bangalore Tourist Taxi Owners Association said that on Friday none of their vehicle crossed the border as they had suspended services to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Holla said that even before they cancelled the trips to Tamil Nadu, those who had booked were cancelling the trips themselves. “Most of the corporates and industries, which are our major customers, have cancelled even pre-scheduled events in either of the States and decided to wait it out till the situation eases,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the private transport sector predicted that disrupted transport services would continue till September 20, when the Cauvery water issue would come up for hearing in the Supreme Court.

Train and flight services between the two State, however, have been running smoothly. B Jagadeesh, a Bengalurean working in Chennai, said that returning to Chennai following the festival break back home, was a Herculean task as all transport services were disrupted. “There was a threat of rail roko too. Finally, we had to take a flight from Bengaluru as there was no option left,” he said.

However, train and flight services are not seeing any rush of commuters. In fact, waiting list for Chennai-bound trains suddenly vanished and tickets got confirmed as many people cancelled their trips. Flight ticket prices have also not gone up as they usually do during such crisis. A weekend flight to Chennai, even if booked on Friday night, was available at Rs. 1,500.