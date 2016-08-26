BJP Yuva Morcha activists continued their protests against the former Congress MP, Ramya, and tried to block her convoy from leaving the Mangaluru airport. Some activists even threw eggs at her convoy as it left the airport on Thursday evening and showed black flags.

Unperturbed by the protests, Ms. Ramya quirkily responded to the media that “she loved eggs and ate them every day”. The actor-turned-politician has been “targeted” by the BJP after she disagreed with Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar’s comments and said that “Pakistan is not hell and there are good and bad people there”.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, defending the actor’s statement, said: “the word Hindu comes from the Sindhu valley which is now in Pakistan and calling Pakistan hell would imply that the birth place of Hinduism is in hell. The two countries have been together for 3,500 years. We have been separate only for 70 years.”