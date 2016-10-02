The South Division police have arrested a 31-year-old cab driver and his associate for allegedly threatening their former employer by pretending to be contract killers and forcing him to pay Rs. 90 lakh. They also allegedly threatened the businessman’s family

The employer, a businessman from Bengaluru, paid the ransom the first time he was approached by the conmen. However, when they called him again demanding an additional Rs. 25 lakh and threatened to murder him if he did not meet their new demands, he approached the police.

According to the police, the accused Gurumurthy, a resident of Kumbalagodu, had been employed with the businessman as his chauffeur but quit the job a year ago.

He had allegedly taken a huge loan and was unable to repay when the loan sharks started calling in.

“In desperation, he hatched a plan with his associate Prakash T. (30) to extort money from his former employer,” said the police.

Gurumurthy allegedly used a SIM card borrowed from a friend to make he calls.

He allegedly told the businessman that there was contract (supari) out on his life. He then gave him the option of paying Rs. 90 lakh to nullify the contract.

According to the police, Gurumurthy also threatened to kill his employer’s son and daughter if he failed to pay up. “The victim got scared when the accused gave him a detailed description of his children and where they studying. He agreed to their demands,” said the police.

The accused directed the victim to drive to an isolated place on Nagarbahavi flyover and leave the cash bag, on September 1 at around 9.30 pm.

Spending spree

Within 15 days, the two men ran through more than half of the Rs 90 lakh.

The accused repaid their loans, dug borewells on their farm land at their native village in Kumbalagodu, and even loaned money to a few people at a higher interest, They also repaired their car, which they used to go on a pilgrimage to Tirupathi and other religious sites.

“Once they used up most of the money, they called the businessman again asking to pay an additional Rs 25 lakh. That was when he contacted the Chennammanakere Achukattu police,” said Deputy Commission of Police (South) Sharanappa.

Based on the call detail records the police zeroed in on the accused, but were able to recover only Rs 36.3 lakh from them.

The duo have been booked under criminal intimidation and extortion and remanded them to judicial custody.

