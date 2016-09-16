Two persons are on the run after allegedly attacking an official of the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme on Monday night for refusing to inflate bills. The victim H.R. Srinivas (50) is recovering from the injuries.

Mr. Srinivas is a technical consultant contracted by Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat to coordinate MNREGA works in Kunigal taluk. He was allegedly attacked by Keshava (26) from Seerayanapalya and Manjunath (28) from Taradakuppe, who had mobilised workers for the scheme. The alleged attack took place around 7.30 p.m. on Monday when Mr. Srinivas was heading home.

A case has been registered against the duo under three sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder, by the Kudur police in Magadi taluk of Ramanagara district. Sources said that Manjunath is named in a robbery case in Bidadi in Ramanagara district.

The dispute, according to Kunigal Taluk Panchayat officials, arose after Mr. Srinivas reduced the size of a recharge pit in Bagenahalli in Kunigal taluk. The duo told him to increase the measurement of the pit, but he refused to do so.

However, a technical assistant, Lakshman, working under Srinivas, increased the dimension. On learning about it, Srinivas corrected it. This had angered Keshava and Manjunath, said Narasimhaiah, Executive Officer, Kunigal taluk. They came to him around 5.30 p.m. on Monday but he sent them saying he would solve the problem the next day.

However, the duo followed Srinivas on their two-wheeler when he left the work spot and allegedly attacked him. “We will nab them soon. We have detained some persons known to the duo and are questioning them,” an officer said.

Tumakuru Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shantharam K.G. said that a cheque of Rs. 50,000 has been given to Mr. Srinivas as an advance to meet his medical expenses. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister H.K. Patil called on the official at his house in Bengaluru on Thursday.