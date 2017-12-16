Dug-up road, open drain put students at risk

Nearly a month after a portion of the 3rd cross road at NGEF Layout in Kasturi Nagar (next to Presidency School) was dug up for repair work related to the storm-water drain, hundreds of children have been forced to walk to the school in the little available space on the road.

The road, which many of the school buses use, is blocked to vehicular traffic with debris from the dug up portion lying about in mounds.

G. Thangadurai, director, Presidency Group of Schools, said that he was worried about the safety of his students. “The place has been dug up and the debris dumped on the road leaving very little space for students to walk. Also, there is no fencing around the work site and it is risky to walk. The drain has been left open,” he said

Stating that no work has been going on for many days now, Mr. Thangadurai said the BBMP should have given priority to this work considering it is being taken up right next to a school. “We tried reaching out to BBMP officials, but got no response. We were neither given prior notice nor have been told how long the work would take to complete,” he said.

Shreekesh S, a Class 7 student, who cycles to school every day, said he has to be extra cautious as there are loose stone everywhere. “If a bike comes from the opposite direction, I have to ride on the rubble. It is very risky and dangerous, and my parents are worried,” he said.

Meenakshi, Councillor of Ward No. 50, where the school is located, said there were some damage to the drain and repair work has been taken up. According to Chennakesava, BBMP Assistant Executive Engineer, SWD, the repair was badly needed.

“The drain was old and there were lot of damages. We are building a concrete drain. The curing process takes 15 days ... so we were unable to start work. It will start within two days and completed before the end of the month,” he said.