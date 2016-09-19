With the hearing pertaining to the sharing of Cauvery water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka expected to come up before Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Bengaluru police has banned sale of alcohol on Tuesday. However, military canteens, clubs and star hotels are exempted from this.

According to police, on September 12, during the protests that erupted over sharing Cauvery water with Tamil Nadu, public property was damaged by some anti-social elements.

To ensure that such offences are not repeated again, the police have banned sale of liquor from 6 a.m to 1 a.m. the next day.

Meanwhile, senior police officers said that nearly 16,000 policemen, apart from the para-military forces, will be deployed in the city to prevent any law and order problem. Railway stations, bus depots and airport will be provided sufficient protection. "Besides, section 144 is in place till September 25," said a senior police officer.