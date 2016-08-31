Narrow escape for 20 children in the bus

Around 20 children had a narrow escape when a drunk school bus driver lost control and collided with few vehicles before ramming into a road divider at Venkatala in Yelahanka on Wednesday.

The bus belonging to Narayana Techno School in Yelahanka was on its way to drop school children home. The bus driver identified as Ananda drove the bus in rash and negligent manner and collided with few vehicles, before ramming into the divider. Residents rushed to the rescue and pacified the children, who were in shock and had started crying.

The Yelahanka traffic police rushed to the spot and detained the driver before alerting the school to arrange for another bus to ferry the children.

The driver was found to be inebriated and was sent for medical examination. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against him.

The traffic police have launched a special drive to nab school bus drivers, who are found to be drunk on the job, to ensure children's safety. Since the drive was launched last week, this is the fifth driver who was found drunk while ferrying school children.