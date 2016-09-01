Continuing special drive against school buses, the RT Nagar traffic police caught driver of Vivekananda School bus in Yelahanka, who was ferrying children to school in an inebriated state.

The accused, identified as Shiek Mukhtiyar, was caught near CBI junction. The police conducted alco metre test and found 78 percent alcohol content.

The driver was detained and the school management was asked to send another driver to take the children to school.

This is seventh such case booked in the last one week.