MBA student N. Bhavatarini, who was arrested on Wednesday night for running over a pedestrian and injuring another, has been remanded in judicial custody.

When the police arrived on Krumbiegel Road near Lalbagh West Gate, they found the 26-year-old sitting in the car.

‘Shock and dazed’

She was alone in the vehicle. She seemed shocked and dazed, said the officer who helped her get out of the car.

Though her sedan was badly damaged, Bhavatarini was unharmed.

“She appeared inebriated (later, tests confirmed this). This is a busy stretch, and had she driven by even an hour earlier, she could have killed many more,” said a senior police officer.

Bhavatarini allegedly told the police that she is a journalist working for a magazine as a fashion and lifestyle reporter.

“When we checked, we found that the publication had shut down two years ago. She flashed a press card,” said a senior police officer. “Media or no media, everyone has to follow traffic rules and should face the consequences if they break the law.”

The deceased, Subramanya, was bachelor.

He was residing with his sister and nephew at Kalasipalya.

He was working as a tailor in a shop in Mavalli near Lalbagh and walking home at the time of the accident.

Tests reveal she was drunk

Bhavatarini was subjected to an alcometer test, which gave a reading of 80mg per 100 ml (permissible limit is 30).

As per the procedure, she was taken for a medical examination to a hospital where doctors said that the alcohol content in her body was in excess of the permissible limit.

“We have sent blood samples to the FSL to ascertain whether she was also under the influence of any other substance,” said the police.