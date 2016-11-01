The police on Sunday night arrested the Uber driver who had allegedly abducted a 15-year-old student on Friday evening from HSR Layout here.

However, the police are no where closer to ascertaining the exact sequence of events that unfolded in the six hours that the boy was in the cab.

The driver, identified as Tabrez, has been booked for kidnapping. He is a native of Bagalur in Tamil Nadu.

The police, however, said that Tabrez had not demanded any ransom from the parents of the student. He has been staying in Sarjapur for more than a decade.

The parents of the student in their complaint had said that the driver, who picked up their child at around 7 p.m on Friday after tuitions, had headed towards Anekal instead of taking the usual route. When the parents called the driver, he allegedly told them that he had the student in the cab.

Conflicting accounts

According to sources, the student had opted for a share ride. There was some issue with change and he paid Rs. 200 for a trip that normally costs Rs. 130. The remaining amount of Rs. 70 had been returned to the child, the police said.

But in his statement, the student had told the police that he was forced to hand over his mobile phone, threatened and asked to hide in the gap between the front and back seat of the car during the ride. What is puzzling to the police is why the driver did not drive away from the area if it was his intention to demand a ransom. Another issue that the police are investigating is why the ride — which started around 7 p.m. — ended around midnight. “The driver is being questioned ... we are also taking inputs from the student,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, Uber, in a statement said, “We are closely engaged with the Bengaluru Police to provide required assistance and have shared all trip related information with the police to assist them with their investigation.”