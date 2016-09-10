A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at Masanahalli under Dibboorhalli police limits in Sidlaghatta taluk of Chickballapur district on Friday. Police gave the name of the victim as Nagamani. She had married Srinivas four years ago, had a daughter and was preganant at the time of death.

Srinivas was reportedly harassing her to bring more money from her parents and elders had counselled him several times against doing so. However, Srinivas did not stop pestering his wife. Unable to bear the harassment Nagamani committed suicide, it was alleged.

The police have taken Srinivas and his father Narappa into custody.