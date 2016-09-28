A day after a woman and her daughter-in-law were murdered inside their house in Vasanth Nagar, the High Grounds police on Tuesday questioned a few relatives and neighbours.

Santoshi Bai (59) and her daughter-in-law Latha (38) were stabbed multiple times.

The police have so far questioned a shopkeeper and a group of construction labourers. They are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas.

Apart from running a chemical firm, the family was also involved in pawn brokering from home. During the course of the probe, the police learnt of two youths from north India who had earlier been employed by the family.

“Latha had informed her uncle about some visitors who are suspected to be the assailants. We are yet to question the family ,” the officer said.