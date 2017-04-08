Doctor killed in road accident

more-in

A 41-year-old doctor was killed and his wife sustained injuries after their two-wheeler was hit by a car near Vidyaranyapura here on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police, as Vital Kumar and his wife reached Vidyaranyapura bus-stop, a car driven by Vijay Benzer, 38, a software engineer, hit them. Both Dr. Kumar and his wife fell off the two-wheeler.

“We are yet to determine whether the deceased was wearing a helmet,” said a police officer. The couple were taken to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital by passers-by, but Dr. Kumar was declared dead on arrival. His wife is said to be stable.

Car driver held

The Hebbal police have arrested Mr. Benzer, a resident of Balajinagar in Vidyaranyapura. “He claimed that he dozed off as he had gone out of the city with his family and had been driving all night,” said the officer.

Senior police officers said they were yet to get details about the doctor as his wife was still undergoing treatment.

“We believe that the couple are from Vidyaranyapura,” said a senior traffic police officer from Bengaluru North division.