more-in

Three motorcyle-borne men attacked a doctor in a robbery bid in Hanumanthnagar on Friday night.

Hanumanthe Gowda, a resident of Raghavendra Block, was going for a walk after dinner when the three intercepted him and tried to rob him. They attacked him when he resisted and sped away. Passers-by took him to a nearby private hospital.

The Hanumanthnagar police have taken up a case and efforts are on to nab the accused.