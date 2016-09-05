It has been three days since five property owners and their tenants — living close to a construction site of the Prestige Group on Promenade Road in Fraser Town — vacated after portions of their homes partially collapsed and developed cracks. They, however, are yet to find a suitable accommodation and are still hopping from one relative’s house to another.

For these families, education of their children has become an issue. “The company wants us to shift to Benson Town. But it will be difficult for our children to go to school. They are also emotionally shaken as they have left the comforts of their home,” Syed Noorudin, an architecture consultant, said.

Syed Inayatullah, a dentist whose house was also damaged, said all the five families want to stay close to each other as it would be easier for them to track the rebuilding of their homes. “We hope to get a house in the next two days. Otherwise we will have to make alternative arrangements,” he said.

While the developer has assured of providing the families rent, some of the families are unable to find a house as the number of family members is more. Meanwhile, the owners of the five properties have prepared a 12-point agreement which is yet to be signed by Prestige Group and notarised. “Most of the points pertain to rent compensation, advance and the reconstruction work,” said Mr. Noorudin. Also, the Bharathinagar police, who have registered a case, have asked the developer to produce documents pertaining to the construction site.